ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Wednesday expressed his surprise at the way the government is allegedly bending over backwards in protecting Zulfi Bukhari, the Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Khokhar, a spokesperson to PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that it looked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government had two set of rules – one set applies to others while a different set of rules are applied to themselves.

“Had someone like Bukhari been appointed by our government, one would have seen PM Khan hauling us over the coals.

But now we see him defending Bukhari at every turn and even showing his displeasure with chief justice over his remarks related to Bukhari’s appointment,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

Senator Khokhar also asked for an inquiry into the resignation of Imran Shafique, special prosecutor for National Accountability Bureau in the Zulfi Bukhari case.

He said that the timing of the resignation was highly ‘suspicious’ and the nation deserved to know if it was done under pressure from the government.

Senator Khokhar said that economy of the country was drowning due to PTI's fruitless plans and policies. Investors are facing devastating losses of billions of rupees, he said.

On the other hand, he said, the farmers are struggling more than ever as they are not receiving the due price for their crops. Moreover, the price of dollar has yet again skyrocketed which is very concerning for the nation.

Senator Khokhar said that the government needed a wakeup call as the time for excuses had long gone. “The time has come for the government and PM Imran Khan to prove their credibility before the country runs out of patience”, he said.