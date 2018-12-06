Share:

SIALKOT - The District Department Committee (DDC) Sialkot approved as many as three development projects worth of Rs57 million with a special focus on developing far-off border villages.

The DDC approved the projects during a special meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider in the chair.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider informed that Rs27 million would be spent on a scheme for provision of potable drinking water to residents of villages including Saaho Chak, Badipur and Kundanpur of Bajra Garhi union council; Rs5 million on the up-gradation of drainage system in village Rasulpur Bhallian and Rs25 million would be spent on the pavement of streets in village Kamaanwala.

The DC informed that these schemes would be completed under supervision of District Development Committee (DDC) Sialkot, Public Health Engineering Department and Local Government and Community Development Department to provide better facilities to people of the border areas.