LAHORE - A 35-year-old woman, who was allegedly stabbed by her brother over a domestic dispute a couple of days ago, succumbed to injuries at a hospital Wednesday.

Her body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Resident of Raiwind, Bushra Bibi was admitted to hospital with multiple wounds the other day. She was attacked by her brother Shaukat Ali as they clashed at their house in Qila Tarar over a domestic issue, police said

Police said Shaukat Ali repeatedly stabbed Bushra Bibi and fled instantly. The victim was rushed to hospital by her relatives where she expired on early Wednesday. An official said the attacker was arrested by police and sent to the lockup. The police also registered a criminal case against the accused and launched the investigation.

Minister urges education to curb violence

Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Aijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that violence against women can be minimized by educating people and providing social support to them.

He stated this while participating in a special event regarding policy dialogue between young and adolescent girls and key stakeholders in connection with 16 days of activism to end gender based violence at provincial headquarters of Pakistan girls guide association Punjab, Lahore.

The event was attended by Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Brek Batley, PTI MPAs Sumera Bukhari, Mussaret Jamshaid Cheema, Neelam Hayat Khan, Zahra Abbas, media person Asadullah Khan, Regionmal Director HR Lubna Mansoor, Executive Director Search for Justice Iftikhar Mubarak and around 250 girls from different educational institutions of Lahore.