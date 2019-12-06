Share:

Bahawalpur - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Strike Corps of Pakistan Army during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur.

The Army Chief witnessed training exercise for conduct of trans-frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) also participated in exercise, said a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Thursday.

The Army Chief appreciated the high standards of training displayed by all participants including PAF. General Qamar Javed Bajwa especially hailed participation and display of high standard of training by the RSLF contingent.

“Strike Corps of Pakistan Army have decisive role during the war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential,” the Army Chief said and added “Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals is a well-trained and battle-hardened cohesive force which is ready to take on any challenge confronting the defence and security of Pakistan.”

Senior Corps Commanders, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Commander Army Air Defence Command, Senior officers of Pakistan Air Force and Deputy Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Major General Ahmed Bin Abdullah Al Moqrin were also present on the occasion.

PAF CONDUCTS NIGHT OPERATIONAL EXERCISE

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has conducted a command-level night operational exercise with participation of all types of PAF aircraft and Air Defence assets.

According to the officials of PAF, the night exercise was a sequel to the Hawk-Eye exercise which was conducted last week with participation of all operational PAF Bases.

The exercise was aimed at training the operational aircrew in effective, coordinated and concurrent employment of offensive and defensive capabilities.

The concepts practised during the exercise enabled PAF to effectively undertake concurrent operations under highly contested environment, said a press release issued in Islamabad.