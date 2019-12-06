Share:

District administration and Municipal Corporation in result of joint operation against encroachments have removed about 200 illegal encroachments and also arrested six persons for overcharging at parking lots.

It was told that assistant commissioner city Usman Sikander along with chief municipal officer Amjad Dhillu and land manager Arif Butt launched operation and removed about two hundreds of illegal encroachments set up in different markets and have also seized large number of equipments of the encroachers.

AC city also booked six persons for overcharging in parking stands at G.T road Gujranwala.