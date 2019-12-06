Share:

LAHORE - The prize distribution ceremony of Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 was held here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

PLTA Secretary and former Pakistan No 1 Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and former national tennis champion and Davis Cup player Jamil Ahmad graced the occasion as chief guests and gave away trophies and prizes to the winning players.

Malik lauded the efforts of Rafum Group and especially its CEO Zahid Hussain his generous support for tennis. “The great example of his love for tennis and especially junior tennis is that, he has continued to sponsor the junior tournaments throughout the year and now after the successful conduct of Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship, the Rafum Punjab is all set to organise the Junior Tennis Championship in the last week of this month.

In a statement, Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain said that he will continue to support this beautiful game. “I would like to appreciate the passion and love of Rashid Malik for tennis, due to which Punjab has succeeded in holding a record number of tennis tournaments this year and the last year as well. Malik’s passion is not only strengthening the domestic structure but also helping in producing young talented tennis players, who, if trained and facilitated well, can win laurels for the country at international level.”