KHANEWAL - The three-day Punjab Inter-district Junior Table Tennis Championship 2019 concluded here at Sports Gymnasium Rana Shabbir Ahmad Stadium, Khanewal. The event was conducted under the District Sports Department and Punjab Table Tennis Association Khanewal. In boys team event U16, Toba Tek Singh finished first and Multan second while in girls’ U-16 team event, Khanewal grabbed first and Jhang District earned second. In boys U-16 singles, Zubair Anwar from Toba Tek was first and Musharaf Khalil from Bahawalnagar second. In girls U-14 singles, Arsa claimed first position while Sadia from Khanewal was second. In boys U-14 singles, Usman Amjad from Toba Tek Singh clinched first position and Pars from Multan Azam second. In girls U-16 singles, Shazia from Sahiwal was first and Laraib from Khanewal position. Assistant Commissioner Khanewal Zainul Abideen, SP Investigation Syed Bahar Shah and Tahir Majeed Ch were special guests of this event. Principal Government Degree College Katcha Khu Humaira Naeem, former Test cricketer Rana Shabbir Ahmad, District Information Officer Salman Khalid, DSO Shafique Rehman Khattak, TSO M Habib Dhaku were guests of honour. All the guests distributed prizes, shields and medals among the position holders. Other notables present on the occasion were PTTA Chairman Ehsan Ul Haq, President Irfan Ullah Khan, VP Syed Mateen Shah, Deputy President Abdul Qayyum Ghouri, Secretary Haji Amber Bashir, Anjum Bashir and others.