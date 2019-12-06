Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A youth was axed to death ‘for honour’ by unknown persons in Shadi Palli Town on Thursday.

Report said that unknown five killers attacked a youth with axes as a result Qurban Ali Wajlo, 25, died at Shadi Palli Town while unknown killers managed to escape.

The body of the deceased was brought to rural health center Pithoro for autopsy after which body was handed over to heirs.

Shadi Palli police were conducting the raids to arrest the accused.

In another incident, a fire broke out in house of Muhammad Umer in village Lal Shah, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad as result all the house articles and wheat stock burnt to ashes. Nearby fire brigade vehicle was informed but its driver did not drive. Villagers on self help basis extinguished the fire.