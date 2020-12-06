Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative to Prime Minister on the Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi on Saturday lauded the efforts of Amir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jabir Al-Sabah for normalization of relations with brotherly Islamic countries.

In a statement, he said that the efforts of Amir of Kuwait could usher in the era of peace and prosperity in Middle East.

He said Pakistan’s relations with brotherly Islamic counties were also improving as the country strictly adhered to its non-interference policy.

“Pakistan does not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs, and always tries hard to promote cordial relations with Islamic countries as chronic issues, including Kashmir and Palestine, could only be resolved through joint efforts,” Ashrafi concluded.