Share:

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressed a social media workers convention in Lahore on Saturday during which she said Pakistan Democratic Movement is due to make big decisions and urged party workers to not fall under any "pressure".

Urging them to remain steadfast, she said the party workers must embrace any cases registered against them by the government.

The PML-N Vice-President said the PDM is going to take “big decisions” on December 8 and advised all the elected MNAs and MPAs to obey their parties “if we decide to opt for resignations otherwise people will encircle their homes.”

“I call upon all senators, MNAs and MPAs to respect the sanctity of people’s votes and should reject all kinds of pressure and obey their party's decision which will be taken on December 8,” Maryam Nawaz declared.

Maryam said the people must know "how fearful the government is" of the Opposition. She said that "the most that the government can do" is register cases.

"You must take these charge sheets, string them together and wear them proudly like a garland," she told party workers, as she lamented that as many as "3,000 first information reports (FIRs)" are filed after every rally held by the Opposition.

Her remarks came ahead of a rally planned by the Pakistan Democratic Movement at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan monument on December 13. Although Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the 11-party Opposition alliance will not be prevented from holding the rally, he vowed that cases will be registered against all organisers and facilitators of the rally as large gatherings are a violation of coronavirus safety protocols.