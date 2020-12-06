Share:

FAISALABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) awarded life imprisonment with Rs 100,000 fine to an accused for throwing acid on ex-fiance, here on Saturday.

The court also awarded additional 10-year imprisonment to the convict, Kamran, for causing eye loss to the victim. However, the court acquitted co-accused, Akmal, by giving him benefit of doubt. ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of the parties and examining of evidence. According to the prosecution, the accused along with his accomplice threw acid on the face of his ex-fiance, Maryam, some months ago in City Jaranwala police limits.

Body recovered from drain

A body of a man was found from a sewerage drain in the area of factory area police station.

Police said on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a body lying in sewerage drain at Sammundri Road near Total Parco Pump and informed the area police. The police immediately rushed to the spot and took body into custody which was later on identified as Taufail (42), son of Allah Ditta, resident of Chak No.65-GB. The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

Man held for beating maid

Police have arrested a man and register a case against him over beating a girl who was house maid at a home in Eden Valley Society, here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, 11-years-old Sadaf was playing with children in street when some issue developed among them. Meanwhile, father of children Rana Munir Haider and his wife came out from home and started beating Sadaf.

On the report of Child Protection Officer Faisalabad, Samina Nadir, the police had registered a case against Rana Munir and his wife Samina Munir, and arrested the accused. Later, Sadaf was handed over to her parent by the Child Protection Bureau.