Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold Lahore rally on December 13 at any cost.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will be sent home soon. The premier wants to create fear among his political opponents by threatening them with FIR, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said that Imran Khan’s political revenge has made opposition leaders fearless. We are no more afraid of jails and accountability, she clarified.

The reaction came after PM had announced to not allow PDM to hold Lahore rally due to coronavirus outbreak.

Responding to a question, he said the PDM leaders were holding their next public gathering in Lahore where the Covid 19 cases were sharply rising, with dozens of deaths.

He said the government would not provide an opportunity to this ‘union of crooks’ to create political dramas but strict action would be taken against the organizers who broke the laws.

The prime minister said the government had decided against holding of public gatherings after rise in coronavirus cases. “We had given clear SOPs. Ulema have been engaged whereas schools were also closed,” he maintained.