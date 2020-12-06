Share:

In an unfortunate incident, Seven patients receiving treatment at Khyber Hospital of the provincial capital have died after the hospital ran out of oxygen.

A meeting of Board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital has been summoned after the incident which claimed lives of two coronavirus patients as well as two minors.

According to KP government’s Shaukat Yousafzai, the provincial government has ordered an inquiry into the unfortunate incident and assured that a strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, in a tweet, said that there was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply and he has directed the BoG to conduct an immediate inquiry and take action within 48 hours.

He also assured that if inquiry by the hospital BoG is found unsatisfactory, or if otherwise required, the government will immediately order its own independent inquiry.

He further said that all the facts of the case will be made public. Neither this, nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system; its service; and its system of accountability and transparency, he added.