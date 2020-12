Share:

SUKKUR - Two dacoits were shot dead in an alleged police encounter in Sukkur on Saturday. According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Samoo, the encounter took place in Bagirji, Kacha area of Sukkur. The dacoits after seeing the patrolling police opened fire over them and in retaliatory fire, both were shot dead. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital and the identification process is currently underway, Samoo said.