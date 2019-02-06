Share:

LAHORE - Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has welcomed visiting former West Indies captain Darren Sammy on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said a press statement issued by the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

Sammy, who also captains Peshwar Zalmi, had reached Islamabad in the wee hours of Monday to participate in his team’s Kit and Anthem launching ceremony at Peshawar’s Governor’s House. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghaffoor had invited him to meet over and he was accompanied by Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi.

DG ISPR warmly welcomed the Peshawar Zalmi captain and thanked him for his love and passion towards the Pakistan people and PSL.

“The way Darren Sammy loves the people of Pakistan, our people love you back equally,” he told the West Indies Twenty20 World Cup winning captain.

He also welcomed Sammy on the behalf of COAS and also wished him the best of luck for his return once again in the PSL Playoffs to be played in Pakistan.

He also assured that the eight matches being played will take place according to schedule and the security forces would extend full support to the event organisers for the security.

Later, Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi and captain Darren Sammy also presented Zalmi’s team shirt as a souvenir to the DG ISPR .