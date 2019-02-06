Share:

QUETTA:- At least four children of a family died and four others sustained injuries when a roof of a mud house collapsed in Yaqoob Colony area of Pishin district on Tuesday. According to police sources, the victims were sleeping in a room of the house when the roof of the house collapsed on them due to heavy rain at Yaqoob Colony. As a result, 13-year-old Gull Faro, 10-year-old Bibi Ayesha, 8-year-old Malalai, and 6-year-old Bibi Nasima died on the spot while four other received injuries.–APP