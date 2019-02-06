Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir XI edged out Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui-DR Muhammad Ali Shah IX 2-1 in the exhibition hockey match to mark Kashmir Day at Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, DR Muhammad Ali shah Hockey Academy in Karachi Tuesday. Syed Musarrat Hussain graced the occasion as chief guest. Both teams displayed quality hockey, as both had the services of Olympians and fresh legs. After some brilliant hockey skills on offer, it was Kashmir XI, who came victorious, thanks mainly to Musarrat and Arbaz, who scored a goal apiece for the winners, while Noman Khan did reduced the margin for Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui-DR Muhammad Ali Shah IX, in the dying moments of the match.