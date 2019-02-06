Share:

London - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that adoption of a joint statement on Kashmir dispute by the members of British House of Parliament was a big breakthrough for Pakistan.

"Today is a great success for Pakistan in which the voice of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir has also been listened," he said while addressing a press conference at Pakistan High Commission London on Monday evening.

He told media men that participation of the members of cross party Senate Foreign Relations Committee demonstrated that all political parties of Pakistan were on the same page with regard to Kashmir dispute.

He said that India tried its best to stop holding Kashmir solidarity conference at the House of UK Parliament but did not succeed. He informed that a similar conference would also be held at Brussels in the European Parliament which would highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

He said that he has specially come to attend the Kashmir conference in London to support people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self determination.

Earlier, Qureshi attended a large gathering of Kashmir solidarity event at Westminster Palace of United Kingdom House of Parliament on Monday evening. The event was organised by Rehman Chishti member of the United Kingdom Parliament and Chairperson All Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan.

Other guest speakers included President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Ms Debbie Abrahams MP and Chairperson of All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), Former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik, Former Prime Ministers of AJK Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

The event was also attended by members of cross party Foreign Relations Committee from Senate of Pakistan, British Parliamentarians, Mayors, Lords and Councillors, Kashmiri leaders, academics, participants from civil organisations, media representatives, students, prominent members of British-Pakistani community and High Commissioner of Pakistan to UK Nafees Zakiria.

In his address, Qureshi condemned the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by occupation forces in IoK. He urged for immediate cessation of Indian atrocities in IoK.

Qureshi called upon the international community, particularly the UK government, in its capacity as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, where Jammu and Kashmir remains on the agenda to play its role for ameliorating the sufferings of the innocent civilians, especially women and children, which continues to this day and to bring to an end this longstanding international dispute, in accordance with the UNSC Resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed the government of Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support for the oppressed people of IoK.

The members of the Senate Foreign Relation Committee shed light on the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute that remains unresolved for decades.

They spoke about the legality of the dispute, while former Norwegian Premier Bondevik, former Australian Senator Ms Rhiannon and APPKG Chair Debbie Abrahams discussed the way forward, in light of the reports and resolutions by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), APPKG and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC).

OIC IPHRC, Vice Chairperson Prof Dr Raihanah Binti Abdullah emphasised that the unabated gross human rights violations faced by the innocent Kashmiris make it one of the worst and prolonged human rights situation around the world.

She called upon the international community to take concrete and political measures to that end and prevail upon the government of India to allow the visit of the Commission of Inquiry under UN auspices, to hold an independent investigation into human rights violations, including killings, rape, and unmarked mass graves in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In his remarks, AJK Sardar Masood Khan stressed the need to address the catastrophic situation that grips the IoK.

He called upon the global powers to take notice of the fast-changing dynamics and rapidly deteriorating situation in IoK. The President also demanded an immediate resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

At the end of the International Conference on Jammu and Kashmir at British Parliament, keeping in view the excesses being committed in IoK, a resolution was tabled by Lord Qurban which was adopted to condemn human rights violations and loss of innocent lives through the use of pellet guns and disproportionate use of power.

The resolution also called for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir which call for Kashmiris right to self determination under UN supervised plebiscite.

The resolution was adopted unanimously and also endorsed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on behalf of Pakistan.