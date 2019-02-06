Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Wednesday has said that there will be no negotiation with the government for personal concession for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif .

While talking in an interview, Khawaja Asif expressed wish for Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment from doctor of London. He also hoped for relief from the court in this regard.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif is likely to be shifted back to Kot Lakhpat Jail from Services Hospital.

Earlier, the ex-PM underwent CT scan and ultrasound to examine the level of his kidney problem. The tests found stones in his left kidney.

A re-examination of his blood samples in the Jinnah Hospital determined that he has been facing earlier heart issues and not symptoms related to heart attack.

SP Model Town Ali Waseem was in-charge of the overall security of the hospital. A deputy superintendent of police (DSP), two inspectors and 80 officers were performing duties at the hospital.