KARACHI - Civil society members along with activists of Karachi Youth Forum (KYF), Awami Raaj Tahreek (ART), Sindh United Party (SUP), Jeay Sindh Qaumi Muhaz Bashir Group (JSQM-B) on Tuesday held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the murder of a girl in Khairpur district.

Carrying placards, banners and portraits of a 14-year-old girl Rimsha Wassan, who was killed by alleged honour, they chanted slogans against feudal lords of the area.

The protest was led by Saad Memon of KYF, Arshad Bhan, Sarang Joyo, Gul Hassan Lakho and it was joined by Illahi Bux Bikak of JSQM-B, Khalil Chandio of Sindhi Adabi Sangat and veteran actor Hyder Qadir.

Speaking on the occasion, Saad Memon said that Rimsha Wassan was gunned down in front of her mother at her home by accused Zulfiqar Wassan who is said to be a frontman of former minister Manzoor Wassan. He regretted that the accused is yet to be arrested as he is being protected by the ruling party.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh to order action against the accused. Sarang Joyo said that every day girls are being killed under the so-called honor but the government is doing nothing against the feudal lords who conduct honor jirgas in their areas.

He said that opposition in Sindh Assembly was not allowed to bring a condemnation resolution against the murder of Wassan because the culprits are close to the ruling party.

Hyder Qadri said: ‘Being artist I am very sensitive and when I saw pictures of the killed girl, Rimsha, I was shocked.’’ He said such murders are very horrific and society should resist against honor killing.

Media reports say that Rimsha Wassan, 14, was reportedly shot to dead by accused Zulfiqar Wassan alias Zulfo, a few days back at her home in front of her mother over the allegations of honour. However, the main suspect is still at large, allegedly due to political pressure.

Ramsha was from a poor family in Haji Nawab Wassan Village and wanted to marry a boy from another village. This exercise of free will allegedly went against the “rules” that finally resulted in her murder.