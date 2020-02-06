Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmir amid the illegal annexation of the occupied Kashmir by India.

He took to Twitter and expressed that Kashmir has been in lockdown for over 180 days. He emphasized that India’s illegal annexation of Kashmir is not just a violation of international resolutions but also of global laws. Kashmir has been in lockdown for over 180 days.

India’s illegal annexation of Kashmir is not just a violation of international resolutions but of international law. Bilawal Bhutto said,

“We stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and assure them that PPP will always fights for them”.