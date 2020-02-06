Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday urged India to give up defiance on Kashmir and ensure plebiscite in the held territory.

In a statement, Bilawal said that the only solution to the Kashmir issue was to respect the wishes of the Kashmiri people and have a plebiscite in light of the UN resolutions to allow them to determine their own fate.

He added that the inaction of the international community in enforcing the UN resolutions had been a betrayal of the people of Kashmir and urged them to step up to ensure the rights and wishes of the Kashmiri people are respected.

The PPP chief said that every city, street and village in Pakistan was united by a single call, a call of solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. “The people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in the struggle for their right to self-determination,” he said, adding that the unprecedented and illegal lockdown by the fascistic Indian government of the Kashmir valley has been in effect for 185 days and that it was a stain on the conscience of the International community.

Bilawal said that the occupation of Kashmir by India had always failed to suppress the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people and that this latest spate of Neo-colonisation was bound to fail too.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari said that India could not continue to usurp Kashmir for long by the use of brutal force.

In a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Zardari said that the entire nation is untied for the liberation of Kashmir.

He said that the founder of PPP, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Kashmir cause a part of his political struggle. The need is to make the world aware of the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto that India is not allowing Kashmiris of both sides to meet up.

Zardari said that Kashmir had been turned into the largest prison in the world and there are issues of food and health in Kashmir.

He said that if there was the PPP government then president would have been in United Nations, the prime minister in London and the rest of member parliament would have been in the countries of the world to protest against India. He said that plebiscite was the basic right of Kashmiris and a part of UN charter.