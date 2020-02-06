Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan

Justice Gulzar Ahmad and

other judges of the apex

court yesterday expressed

their condolence over the

sad demise of Justice Ali

Hussain Qazilbash, a former Judge of the Supreme

Court of Pakistan.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed

and other Judges of

the Stop court have expressed deep sorrow

and grief over the sad demise of Justice Ali Hussain Qazilbash. They extended their heartfelt

condolences and sincere

sympathies to members

of the bereaved family of

the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower

His blessings upon the

departed soul and to give

patience to the bereaved

family members to bear

this irreparable loss with

equanimity.