ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan
Justice Gulzar Ahmad and
other judges of the apex
court yesterday expressed
their condolence over the
sad demise of Justice Ali
Hussain Qazilbash, a former Judge of the Supreme
Court of Pakistan.
Justice Gulzar Ahmed
and other Judges of
the Stop court have expressed deep sorrow
and grief over the sad demise of Justice Ali Hussain Qazilbash. They extended their heartfelt
condolences and sincere
sympathies to members
of the bereaved family of
the departed soul.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower
His blessings upon the
departed soul and to give
patience to the bereaved
family members to bear
this irreparable loss with
equanimity.