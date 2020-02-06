Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Farzam won the Quaid-e-Azam Cup Junior Tennis Tournament by hammering Muhammad Yahya in straight sets in the final played here at Pakistan Sports Complex. Talha Rizwan bagged the third spot by beating Muhammad Raha, winning the encounter 7-5, 6-2. In the final, Farzam won the first set 6-3 while took the second set 6-2 to grab the title. Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away prizes to the position holders.