ISLAMABAD - The construction work is in progress on Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute to be completed by 2021 in port city, Gwadar. Senior official of Ministry of Maritime Affairs told APP that the project is fully funded by China and its ground breaking ceremony was held recently. This project was aimed at creating state-of-the-art vocational and technical training institute in the port city of Gwadar. The project will enhance skills of active population of Gwadar to participate in the growth of the Port City. The institute will help fulfilling maritime skilled manpower requirements of the port after the development of industrial projects including the Gwadar Port Free Zone, Export Processing Zone and other industrial and port-related projects. The institute will comprise a main building, which will have two blocks, an administration block, four workshops, cafeteria, hostels, parking areas, an examination block and a teachers lodging facility.