ISLAMABAD - Hamza Akbar upset fourth seed Muhammad Sajjad 4-2 in the 45th Jubilee Insurance National Snooker Championship 2020 thrilling encounter in Karachi on Wednesday. While 10th seed Abdul Sattar also suffered shock 4-1 lost at the hands of M Saleem.

In the first match of the day, Hamza Akbar beat M Sajjad 4-2, winning 69-23, 6-108 (108), 83-0, 0-105 (105), 59-48 and 61-35, while in other matches, Abdul Sattar was defeated 4-1 by M Saleem, winning 81-39 (80), 59-52, 7-58, 74-8 (68) and 50-46, M Bilal beat Rabish Pervez 4-0, 76-1, 50-10, 86-32 and 57-12, Munawar Khaliq beat Saad Khan 4-2, 62-10, 16-58, 64-7, 24-58, 68-44 and 53-34. M Ahsan Javaid beat Shariq Ali 4-0, 69-41, 69-22, 74-1 and 63-19, M Asif beat Ameer Hamza Khan 4-1, 74-21, 73-59, 76-39, 13-105 (73) and 91-24, Rambail Gul beat Sheikh M Mudassir 4-0, 59-27, 72-36, 94-0 (74) and 58-0, M Nazeer beat Saqib Bashir 4-1, 60-8, 91-8 (87), 42-62, 58-46 and 73-2, Bahadur Khan beat Umer Farooq 4-1, 92-46 (62), 80-18, 57-25, 38-58 and 69-38, M Imran beat Meesam Zaidi 4-2, 37-71, 68-23, 19-60, 57-11, 65-26 and 62-49, Asjad Iqbal beat Sharjeel Mehmood 4-1, 123-0 (55), 64-39, 28-85 (61), 65-52 and 71-59. Shan Naimat beat M Umar Khan 4-3, 27-60, 9-48, 64-1, 23-55, 58-50, 61-32 and 85-29 (66), Asif Toba beat M Rizwan Hashmi 4-1, 43-83 (64), 71-51, 53-42, 67-12 (55) and 64-49, M Ijaz beat M Ajmal 4-1, 98-0 (85), 65-53, 12-53, 86-40 (85) and 90-0 (90).

Usman Ahmed (KP) beat Obaid Khan (Bal) 4-0, 70-39, 58-39, 73-62 and 66-48, Sohail Shahzad (Sindh) beat Ali Hamza (Sindh) 4-1, 47-76, 81-0, 70-1, 74-39 and 71-64, HarisTahir (NBP) beat Zubair Tahir (Punjab) 4-0, 63-19, 71-8 (63), 65-54 and 67-12, Shahid Aftab (Punjab) beat Ahsan Ramzan (SBP) 4-1, 68-41, 69-45, 80-10, 19-69 and 117-0 (116).