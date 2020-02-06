Share:

London - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has refused to undergo a surgery and conditioned it with the presence of his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, in London.

His personal physician, Dr. Adnan, said that Cardiac Intervention is the matter of Nawaz’s life and death so therefore Maryam Nawaz must be present with him. He expressed that it could be detrimental for PML-N supremo as he was scheduled to undergo surgery on Jan 30 but refused to do so owing to absence of party’s vice-president Maryam. He further said that former premier postponed his appointment for coronary intervention surgery stating that he will only get operated once his daughter arrives in London.