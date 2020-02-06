Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif has on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan sees corrupt elements only in PML-N and the opposition, not among own ranks in the government.

Khawaja Asif addressed the National Assembly and asked who is making profit of billions of rupees by hiking sugar prices when sugar mills of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are shut down.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members own 45 percent of sugar mills. A committee comprising parliamentarians should be formed over inflation to determine the responsible persons."

“The looters present in the government will destroy it. People are unable to get sugar and flour," he said.

“All countries have evacuated their citizens from China, and it is the government’s duty to bring back our students who are not suffering from coronavirus.”