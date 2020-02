Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistanis made it to the quarterfinals of the 14th CNS International Squash Championship 2020 being played at Naval Complex, Squash Courts in Karachi. On Wednesday, in the first match, Malaysian Ivan Yuen beat Israr Ahmed of Pakistan 3-0, winning 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 while Egyptian Moustafa El Sirty beat Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong 3-0, winning 11-3, 11-6, 11-3, Asim Kahn beat Omer Elkattan 3-0, 11-8, 13-11, 11-6, Mazen Gemal beat Aden Idrakie 3-1, 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, Henry Leung beat Danish Atlas 3-0, 11-2, 11-8, 11-7, Tsz Kwan Lau beat Amaad Fareed 3-1, 11-5, 6-11, 11-4, 11-8, M Syafiq Kamal beat Ammar Altammimi 3-0, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 and Tayyab Aslam beat Farhan Zaman 3-1, 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5.