LAHORE - PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday alleged that the PTI government is taking revenge from political opponents in the name of accountability.

He also said that the federation is in danger and the country was heading towards authoritarian rule, but vowed to not allow any power to violate the constitution of the country.

“Unmitigated witch-hunt of opposition members is being carried out in the name of accountability,” Bilawal said while addressing an event organised by Peoples Lawyer Forum to mark the birth anniversary of PPP founder and his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Commenting on JIT report, he said it was leaked out intentionally and the leakage was the violation of court orders. The PPP leader said he was being questioned about the things which happened when he was only one year old.

He said that he neither held any public office nor was involved in corruption. “My hands are clean as I am not involved in any corruption. Those who thieved people’s mandate in 2018 elections should be held accountable as well,” the PPP leader said.

Defending the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal said that he never did any wrongdoing and lauded his services for the province.

Claiming that PTI was “brought into power”, he said “we are entering the worst era of authoritarianism. We did not fight to have a sham democracy, which is totalitarianism in disguise.” The PPP will continue to fight the threat to people’s liberty.

He said justice not been done in Asghar Khan case. Pakistan Peoples’ Party always made sacrifices for the democracy in the country, adding that it will continue its struggle for the supremacy of the constitution.

The PPP chairman said the “judicial murder” of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a great tragedy for the nation, and the PPP will accomplish his mission.

“Forty-one years have passed since my grandfather’s judicial murder. It is shameful the way our country’s justice system has failed him,” he remarked.

He said that Bhutto upheld the law throughout his life. “The slogan roti, kapra aur makaan [bread, cloth and house] was a testament to his yearning for justice.”

Bilawal said that the lasting legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto shall continue as long as there is injustice in the society.

He said that only elected members can represent the masses as they can understand the public issues.

Bilawal said that conspiracies are being hatched to snatch the right of smaller provinces and added that the federation is in danger. Bilawal said that PPP always did the politics of federation. He vowed that no one will be allowed to violate the constitution in the country. He urged the judges to bring reforms in the judiciary and added that his party demands indiscriminate accountability in the country. Bilawal thanked the workers for standing with Benazir Bhutto in the fight against the dictatorial regimes of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.