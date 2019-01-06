Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar on Saturday highlighted the importance of education in the development and prosperity, painting a bleak picture of educational institutions across the country.

Addressing a gathering held on completion of the construction work of Lahore Institute of Health Sciences here, he said that serving humanity is the most pious deed which ultimately leads to national prosperity.

He was of the view that education and healthcare are basic rights and needs of masses. He urged the people related to both these sectors to avoid making these noble fields businesses.

The CJP expressed his disappoint over ‘severe negligence’ with regard to the education sector in the country. He said that literacy rate is alarmingly low in Pakistan.

“No nation can prosper sans education,” he said. He regretted that feudal lords had occupied several government-run schools in Sindh where they had turned schools into cattle dens. “Even, there are many schools lacking potable water and teachers,” the judge said, terming it “an unfortunate situation”.

Justice Saqib said that in rural areas of Balochistan there were no education institutions at all. “Life is nothing if people’s fundamental rights and liberty were not secured,” he added.

He also termed education the foundation of good governance and observed that courts have to play a critical role for improvement in the education sector.

The CJP also highlighted the importance of sincere leadership, and said that it was required for the country to become developed and prosperous.