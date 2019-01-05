Share:

Rice is such a natural thing every religion people are eating. Unfortunately, in Pakistan now a day’s rice rate is being increased. In a day millions of people are eating rice in Pakistan. When the rice is being high price, the poor people can’t eat. The big reason of inflation in rice is that, day by day Pakistan carnally is being because of this, rice become expensive. I request to the government of Pakistan to take strong action towards this issue and make the inflation rate of rice decreased.

SHABEER QADIR,

Kech, January 1.