Share:

LAHORE - The power generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will remain suspended for around one month period from Jan 5 to Feb 2. It will again go into operation after Feb 3 but it will be bracing up for full generation during the next high flow season that will start from April onwards. The project, after its commissioning, has been in operation for almost 8 months.

According to a press release, the project is now due for a thorough inspection of the electro-mechanical equipments in accordance with the contractual obligations. The said inspection will be carried out by the consultants and the contractor of the project. The low water flow season has been chosen for carrying out the thorough inspection.

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project went into operation with commissioning of its first unit on April 13, 2018. Its all four units went into operation successfully in a phased manner by August 14, 2018. Since its commissioning, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has so far injected over 1.8 billion units (kWh) to the national grid.

It is worth mentioning that the low flow period of Neelum River lasts from September to March, after which it provides required 280 cubic meter per second of water to run all four units of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. The least flow in Neelum River occurs during January. That is why, this month has been chosen for conducting thorough inspection of the draft tubes, flap gates, 3.5-kilometer underground tailrace, the surge shaft, the generating units and its auxiliary equipment entailing dewatering of tailrace.

Since Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is complete in all respects, the annual energy production from the project is expected to achieve planned 4.6 billion units during the year 2019.