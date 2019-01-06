Share:

FAISALABAD:- PAF and Wapda have qualified for the finals of 41st National Kabaddi Championship (Circle Style) here at Iqbal Stadium on Saturday. In the first semi-final, PAF beat SNGPL by 33-22 points. The second semi final was played between Wapda and Army which was won by Wapda by 47-43 points. Earlier, in the quarter finals, PAF beat Railways by 46-23 points, Wapda defeated HEC by 57-31 points and SNGPL beat POF by 51-38 points. The fourth quarter final was played between Army and police. Army won the match by 52-22 points.