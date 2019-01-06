Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 4-memebr Pakistan junior team will take part in the ITF Asia 14 & under Development Championship-2019 Division-2 starting today at Nonthaburi, Thailand. Pakistan Tennis Federation secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman said, M Nameer Shamsi will accompany the team as coach while players include Huzaifa Khan, Hassan Ali, Hamid Israr and Sheeza Sajid. The team was selected after carrying out trials held from 21st to 24th November, 2018 at the Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex, Islamabad, the training camp was held at the PTF Complex from 29th December to January 4. Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan also visited the camp and witnessed the training session and appreciated the commitment of the young players and the coach and advised the players to work hard.–Staff Reporter