ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central leaders Mushahid Ullah Khan and Rana Sanullah levelled serious allegations of corruption and land grabbing against Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and urged Speaker National Assembly to take action against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rana Sannullah called him ‘devil’ and termed his presence in the Parliament embarrassment for rest of the parliamentarians.

He questioned from where Sh Rashid Ahmad had made assets worth Rs2 billion when he has no business of his own, adding that he had grabbed land of a person on Fateh Jang Road to establish farmhouse. He further charged that he owned millions of rupees to people who had approached him and even ready to give affidavit against him. “Sheikh Rashid had taken five thousand pounds from Ishaq Dar in 1995 and had never returned,” he added.

Mushahid Khan said that whom Sh Rashid was abusing today were the people who had steered the country out of economic crisis and brought to an end the worst load-shedding facing the country.

He said that when PML-N government had relinquished the charge of government the US dollars reserves stood at 18 billion. He further said that Sh. Rashid would ruin Pakistan Railways like he had done in the past and right now he was boasting around on the projects initiated by former Railways Minister Kh. Saad Rafique. Both these leaders asked Speaker National Assembly to take action against Sh Rashid Ahmad on the reference filed against him by Rana Sanullah Khan.