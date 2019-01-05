Share:

JHANG-A woman along with her alleged paramour was gunned down in the name of honour here on Saturday. According to police sources, the incident took place in Mochiwala area where the culprits shot dead a woman stated to be his close relative and a local person over suspicion of having illicit relations. The culprits fled the scene after committing dual murder. The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case against the murderers and launched further investigation.