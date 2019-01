Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jubilee Insurance First U-16 Junior National Snooker Championship-2019 started here at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall Islamabad on Saturday. On the first day of the championship, M Umer Khan beat Munsif uddin 3-0, winning 83-19, 62-10 and 65-15. Shehryar Khan beat Shaikh M Muzammil 3-1, winning 57-19, 46-50, 59-33 and 66-53. Shaban Butt beat Kamran Albert Masih 3-2, winning 50-57, 48-37, 28-53, 58-14 and 40-27. M Hamza Ilyas beat Faheem Liaqat 3-0, winning 62-20, 64-06 and 71-23, Malik Muzammil Khan beat Mashood Khan 3-2, winning 33-47, 58-12, 42-62, 55-26 and 62-37, Umer Farooq beat M Ahmed Ali Qurashi 3-2, winning 60-67, 72-33, 50-09, 25-55 and 55-34, Muhammad Umer Khan beat Faheem Liaqat 3-1, winning 62-65, 55-52, 45-33 and 62-17, Shehryar Khan beat Mashood Khan 3-1, winning 56-14, 49-56, 55-23 and 51-21, Kamran Albert Umer Farooq M Hamza Ilyas beat Munsif uddin 3-0, winning 60-25, 70-19 and 75-13, Shaikh M Muzammil beat Malik Muzammil Khan 3-0, winning 75-43, 73-18 and 55-37, Shaban Butt beat M Ahmed Ali Qurashi 3-0, winning 54-23, 44-31 and 66-33.–Staff Reporter