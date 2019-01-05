Share:

HAFIZABAD-Rich tributes were paid to late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his 91st birth anniversary at a function held here in the District Bar Hafizabad. The participants including ex-Presidents DBA Arshad Mehind, Malik Jameel Awan, Chairperson Women Wing PPP Hafizabad Shahida Malik Awan and others eulogized the services rendered by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for introducing democratic order in the country and giving first Constitution to Pakistan. They reaffirmed that they would continue their struggle for completing the vision of late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.