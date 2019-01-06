Share:

Islamabad - Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians chief Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemning the raid on the residence of PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Saturday, Zardari said that attack in the garb of operation is nothing but political victimisation.

Zardari said that Nayyar Hussain Bukhari cannot be cowed down by such tactics. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari is in possession of all required legal documents but he was threatened in the name of operation, he added.

The former president said that PPP jiyalas have resisted General Zia’s barbaric dictatorship and also have faced General Musharaf’s victimisation. The selected prime minister will totally fail to blackmail Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari with such below-the-belt tactics, the former president concluded.

In a separate statement, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the attack on the residence of Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari shameful as he is being victimised by the PTI government.

The PPP chairman said that this attack is a mean to pressurise and to quell political voice against the PTI government. He said that Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari’s brother had contested elections against Imran Khan from Islamabad so now PPP secretary general is being targeted.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if there is need of operation against illegal constructions then the residence of Imran Khan in Banigala should be the first one to be demolished. The entire country knows that Imran Khan has built his palace in Banigala illegally. He also warned the selected prime minister to refrain from such tactics.