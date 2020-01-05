Share:

HAFIZABAD - The district administration has so far retrieved 600 acres of state land from the illegal occupants of the district and have realised the Rs480 million from the occupants as arrears. The Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here that campaign to get back the state land from the land grabbers and collect the arrears from them accordingly. He further said that seven acres of State land retrieved from land grabbers in Muradian village is being converted into a garden.

While talking to the media, DPO Sajid Kiyani said that purpose to hold open katchehris according to directions of Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman and IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has started getting fruitful results and the functioning of different departments have been improved. According to open door policy, the complainant put their grievances before the officers and justice was being provided to them at their door steps promptly.

Moreover, efforts were being made to make the clean and green programme, a big success and students and officials were being motivated to participate in the tree plantation campaign in the schools, colleges, open spaces, chowks and public parks to make the surroundings free of pollution and to create beautiful atmosphere.

The DC made surprise visit to Rural Health Centre Kassoki and reviewed the arrangements made in the outdoor, indoor and other departments of the hospital.

He advised the doctors to treat their patients patiently and sympatheticly. He also checked the record of the medicines and directed the doctors to improve sanitary conditions and more efforts should be taken to plant trees and ornamental saplings to make the atmosphere at the RHC beautiful. He also inquired from the patients and their attendance about the treatments and facilities being provided at the hospital and expressed his satisfaction about the arrangements made in the hospital.