ISLAMABAD - DC XI Rawalpindi won the 1ts Rawalpindi Women T10 Cricket League 2020 after beating Multan by 44 runs in the final at Govt Viqar-un-Nisa College cricket ground on Sunday. Put into bat first, DC XI posted massive 105-5 on the board with Amna scoring 21 and Ayesha 19. Bakhtawar captured 2-22 while Samiha, Nadia and Madiha got one wicket each. In reply, Multan could score 61-6 in the allotted overs. Bakhatawar led from the front and after taking two wickets, she also contributed unbeaten 40, but it wasn’t enough to guide her side home. Namira was the pick DC XI bowlers as he bagged 3-12 while Saba got 1-9. Nimra was named player of the final, while Multan skipper Bakhtawar was named player of the tournament. DSO Rawalpindi was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes and medals among the players and teams.