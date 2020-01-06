Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday that there was a huge potential for power generation in south Punjab as only Dera Ghazi Khan’s (D.G Khan) hill torrents had the storage capacity of over 1.2 million cusecs of water that could alone generate electricity more than that of Tarbela Dam. “As many as three small dams have been approved by the Punjab government to be built on the hill torrents of D.G Khan in order to conserve the torrential rains’ flood water which would help generate electricity,” she told APP. Zartaj said floods were now common in D.G Khan during the monsoon rains, and there was a need to store this precious water. “Building dams would help mitigate huge economic and life losses due to floods in the region,” the minister said, and added, “In order to check unrestrained underground water drilling, the government is contemplating forming ‘Water Table Regulatory Authority’ that would help regulate underground water pumping and save the depleting aquifers (underground water) that had declined below 1200 feet in Balochistan.”