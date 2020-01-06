Share:

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had telephone conversations with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey on Sunday, discussing the emerging situation in the Middle East after a U.S. airstrike killed an Iranian commander, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

Highlighting Pakistan's "deep concern" over the recent developments, Qureshi underscored the imperative of avoidance of conflict, exercise of maximum restraint, and de-escalation of tensions, the ministry said in a statement.

"He (Qureshi) renewed the call on all parties concerned to abide by the UN Charter and principles of international law to settle differences through peaceful means," a foreign ministry statement said.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized during his telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday that "maximum restraint and constructive engagement by all concerned to de-escalate" the situation in the broader interest of peace and stability are needed, according to the Pakistani army.