ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it will play a role to prevent further escalation and maintain regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed the tense Middle East situation with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates amid fears of war in the region.

“The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to continue to play a role in preventing further escalation and maintaining regional peace and stability,” said a foreign ministry statement. It said the “Foreign Minister had telephonic conversations with his counterparts for wide-ranging exchange of views on the unfolding situation in the region.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s deep concern over the recent developments, the Foreign Minister underscored the imperative of avoidance of conflict, exercise of maximum restraint, and de-escalation of tensions. He renewed the call on all parties concerned to abide by the UN Charter and principles of international law to settle differences through peaceful means.

The Foreign Minister also reaffirmed that Pakistan would neither let its soil be used against any other State nor become part of any regional conflict.

Sharing Pakistan’s perspective, the FM expressed the hope that the progress made in the Afghan peace process would be preserved and further advanced.