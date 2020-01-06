Share:

PESHAWAR - Sana Bahadur clinched the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Girls and Boys Squash Championship trophy after upsetting top seed Maira Hussain in the final played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Sunday. Second seeded Sana won the first game 12-10 while she faced tough resistance in the second game, which she lost 9-11. Sana then staged a comeback to win third game 13-11 and she had to struggle hard to take the fourth game 12-10, thus registered title victory. Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

KP Squash Association President Qamar Zaman, Secretary Munawar Zaman, members of the executive committee and head of Blue Tone Squash Academy Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadur, Head Coach PAF Squash Academy Atlas Khan, players, academy coaches and squash fans were also present there and witnessed the thrilling final.