PESHAWAR - Unknown assailants shot dead Ravinder Singh, the brother of journalist Harmeet Singh in the jurisdiction of Chankani police station, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Ravinder Singh had come to Peshawar from Shangla for his wedding shopping which was fixed for next week.

According to FIR, unknown culprits killed Ravinder Singh and thrown his body in Chamkani area of Peshawar. Police have registered a case and started investigation to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off suddenly, targeting an FC convoy on their way in Tehsil Salarzai Manro Lowera village, District Dir Lower on Sunday.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted in the road and soon after the FC convoy approached it went off suddenly, with no one injured only damaging an ambulance in the convoy.