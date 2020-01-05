Share:

SIALKOT-Two Sialkot based youth Attiq and Mohsin Raza drowned in deep seas of Turkey as their boat capcised there while they were illegally moving towards Greece.

Their grieved families in Sialkot said that the officials of Pakistani Embassy in Turkey have confirmed their deaths. Both the victims belonged to poor families. They were the only sons of their families who were trying to go to Greece illegally with sole aim to feed their families.

The mourning families added that Attiq (19) and Mohsin Raza (24) had left Pakistan for going to Greece through Turkey after paying big amounts to some international human traffickers and their local agents and sub agents for their lucid future in abroad.

Families added that a few days ago, their boat capcised in deep seas of Turkey while going to Greece illegally. They said that their dead bodies will soon be brought to Pakistan for burial.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Capt(RTd) Mustansar Feroz has suspended from service Sialkot Cantt police station’s accused sub inspector Khalid Mehmood and Muharrar Amjad for releasing the arrested accused rapist Fiaz illegally after taking bribe from police custody in a rape case.

According to the FIR, accused Fiaz had forcibly raped his colleague maid Ruqaiya Bano due to which she was pregnant of seven months. Police had arrested accused Fiaz.

Later, the accused sub inspector Khalid Mehmood and Muharrar Amjad released accused after taking bribe.

Sialkot DPO took very serious notice of this police “highhandedness” and suspended both of the accused police officials in this nasty matter.

DPO also ordered strict departmental probe against accused police inspector Salahud Din Butt , who also took bribe from accused house owner Shakeel Butt in this rape case. Victim Ruqaiya Bano was doing job as a maid at the house of accused Shakeel Butt in Sialkot Cantt.

Victim’s mother Irshad Bibi told that she had also nominated accused house owner Shakeel Butt in this rape case, but the police also removed his name from this FIR and registered this rape case without mentioning the name of accused Shakeel Butt after taking bribe through the accused inspector Salahud Din Butt. DPO has appointed DSP Sialkot City Rana Nadeem Tariq as an inquiry officer , in this regard.