Attock-Police during the last year have arrested more than 300 proclaimed offenders, recovered drugs, illegal arms and cash in different attempts, said a press release issued by Attock Police Headquarters. As per details, police arrested 378 proclaimed offenders, recovered 42 kg heroin, 25 kg opium, 2 kg ice and 2580 bottles of liquor registering 818 cases.

Police also recovered illegal arms which include 599 pistols, 74 Kalashnikovs, 78 rifles, 13 revolvers, 14 repeaters, 19 daggers, 32108 rounds of different calibre, 44 motorbikes, 3 vehicles and Rs 120 million looted cash.