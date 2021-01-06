Share:

It was reported that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to former Pakistani Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif to express condolences over the death of his mother last month. The letter was handed to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, with a request to forward it to Mr Sharif in London.

One, it is, indeed, appreciable that P.M. Modi has condoled with someone in Pakistan, with whom he tried, perhaps, to build a bridge, establish contact, or mend a fence, when both were in power in these two South Asian giants.

Second, I haven’t come across a similar condolence message or letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan to Mr Sharif on his personal grievance; they are, indeed, bitter political foes but keeping politics aside, don’t Islamic values dictate one to greet or sympathise with his brother from the same nation?

Remember, power or political positions come and go but one’s virtuous behaviour and moral endeavours do stand the test of time.

ABBAS R. SIDDIQI,

Lahore.